4 . Zoya Akhtar: Fiercely independent modern women

4

Zoya Akhtar showcases women who are self-aware, driven, and navigating the complexities of urban life. Characters like Safeena from Gully Boy and Ayesha Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do embody ambition, suppressed desires, and a silent rebellion against patriarchal norms. Her women are intelligent, emotionally rich, and striving to find their voice in a world that often expects them to stay silent.