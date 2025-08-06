Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Bollywood’s most beloved North-South power couples

These five Bollywood couples beautifully blend North and South Indian cultures, showing that love knows no linguistic or regional boundaries. Their enduring relationships are proof that when hearts connect, traditions only make the bond richer.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

1.Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor
1

Sridevi, the South Indian acting legend, captured Boney Kapoor’s heart during the making of Mr. India. Despite complicated personal circumstances, Kapoor divorced and married her in 1996, a bold cross‑regional union that stood as one of Bollywood’s most talked‑about love stories. Their pairing symbolised not just star power, but a fusion of Tamil Nadu charm and Mumbai glamour.

2.Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
2

Deepika Padukone, born and raised in Bangalore, and Ranveer Singh, a fiery Punjabi, became Bollywood's most stylish north-meets-south couple. Their romance blossomed over years on and off screen, culminating in a fairy‑tale wedding in Italy in 2018, two ceremonies blending Konkani and Punjabi traditions, carefully curated to reflect both cultures.

3.Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Dharmendra and Hema Malini
3

A legendary union: Hema Malini from Tamil Nadu and Dharmendra from Punjab. Their romance defied norms, Dharmendra reportedly separated from his first wife and later converted to another faith to marry Hema. Together they became one of Bollywood’s golden-era power couples, adored for their on-screen chemistry and real-life devotion.

4.Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
4

A quintessential North–South partnership: Aishwarya Rai, originally from Mangalore, and Abhishek Bachchan, born in Mumbai, developed their bond after working together in several films. What began as professional respect blossomed into a fairy‑tale romance, culminating in a high-profile wedding and a loving family life.

 

    5.Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

    Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur
    5

    Vidya Balan, a Tamil Brahmin icon, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, a Punjabi film executive, exemplify a quieter, modern cross-cultural marital bond. After meeting through mutual circles in Bollywood, they tied the knot in December 2012, blending South Indian and Punjabi rituals in an intimate ceremony that celebrated unity in diversity.

