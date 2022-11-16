Search icon
Aindrila Sharma journey: From battling cancer to making comeback with popular TV show, know all about Bengali actress

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma's condition is quite fragile and is currently on ventilator support after suffering from multiple heart attacks.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 16, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

On Tuesday, Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma, who was hospitalised after suffering a brain stroke, suffered multiple heart attacks. The actress was given Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and is now on ventilator support. Her fans and family are praying for a speedy recovery. (All images Aindrila Sharma/Instagram)

Meanwhile, let's take a look at her journey:

1. TV shows and films

Recently, Aindrila Sharma appeared in the Zee Bangla Cinema original film Bhole Baba Par Karega. She portrayed Anirban Chakraborti's daughter in the film. She also appeared in many shows inlcuding Jibon Jyoti, and And Jiyon Kathi.

 

2. TV debut

Aindrila Sharma made her television debut with Jhumur which also featured her rumoured boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury.

3. Battled cancer

Aindrila Sharma has a family of 1,47,000 people on Instagram.  After successfully battling cancer, Aindrila Sharma returned to her professional career. 

4. OTT shows

In the Bhaagad series, Aindrila had a pivotal part. Recently, Aindrila Sharma has worked on two OTT productions. Jhumur was Aindrila Sharma's first acting role. Following this, she appeared on more hit programmes. In the films Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi, Andrila Sharma played the main role.

5. Personal life

As per the media reports, Aindrila is dating Sabyasachi Chowdhury. A few days, ago Sabyasachi Chowdhury took to social media and wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human." 

6. Aindrila's father

Aindrila shared these photos when she was battling cancer. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Father never says love you. Love silently with heart. Tomorrow suddenly cuts all the hair. May be father's love is like this. . I'm very much blessed." 

7. Aindrila's mother

Aindrila's shared this photo on mother's day and wrote, "It is impossible to explain what mother means to me. Mother is my world. Mother is my everything. Happy Mother's day Mamma. love you so much." 

