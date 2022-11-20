Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24

Here's everything you need to know about the popular Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma who breathed her last at just 24.

Popular Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday, November 20, while she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata, where she was admitted after suffering a brain stroke on November 1. She later suffered multiple cardiac arrests on November 14. She was just 24. Here's everything you need to know about the late actress. (All images: Aindrila Sharma/Instagram)