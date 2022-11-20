Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24

Here's everything you need to know about the popular Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma who breathed her last at just 24.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 20, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

Popular Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday, November 20, while she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata, where she was admitted after suffering a brain stroke on November 1. She later suffered multiple cardiac arrests on November 14. She was just 24. Here's everything you need to know about the late actress. (All images: Aindrila Sharma/Instagram)

1. Aindrila Sharma: TV shows and films

Aindrila Sharma: TV shows and films
1/5

Aindrila Sharma made her acting debut in the television serial Jhumur on Colors Bangla in 2017 and has since then, worked in multiple Bengali shows and films such as Jibon Jyoti, Ama Didi, and Love Cafe among others.

2. Aindrila Sharma's personal life

Aindrila Sharma's personal life
2/5

Born to Uttam Sharma, a doctor, and Shikha Sharma, a homemaker, Aindrila was in a relationship with the Bengali actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury.

3. Aindrila Sharma is a cancer survivor

Aindrila Sharma is a cancer survivor
3/5

Aindrila Sharma battled cancer last year and resumed her career in Tollywood after her chemotherapy sessions.

4. Aindrila Sharma was an accomplished model

Aindrila Sharma was an accomplished model
4/5

Apart from being a famous actress, Aindrila was also a successful model and walked the ramp for multiple fashion designers.

5. Aindrila Sharma's inspirations

Aindrila Sharma's inspirations
5/5

Aindrila Sharma has said that she wanted to become an actress after seeing veteran Bengali actress Suchitra Sen, whom she considered her idol. She also stated that she admired Prosenjit Chatterjee.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.