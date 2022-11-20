Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24

Here's everything you need to know about the popular Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma who breathed her last at just 24.
Popular Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday, November 20, while she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata, where she was admitted after suffering a brain stroke on November 1. She later suffered multiple cardiac arrests on November 14. She was just 24. Here's everything you need to know about the late actress. (All images: Aindrila Sharma/Instagram)
1. Aindrila Sharma: TV shows and films
Aindrila Sharma made her acting debut in the television serial Jhumur on Colors Bangla in 2017 and has since then, worked in multiple Bengali shows and films such as Jibon Jyoti, Ama Didi, and Love Cafe among others.
2. Aindrila Sharma's personal life
Born to Uttam Sharma, a doctor, and Shikha Sharma, a homemaker, Aindrila was in a relationship with the Bengali actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury.
3. Aindrila Sharma is a cancer survivor
Aindrila Sharma battled cancer last year and resumed her career in Tollywood after her chemotherapy sessions.
4. Aindrila Sharma was an accomplished model
Apart from being a famous actress, Aindrila was also a successful model and walked the ramp for multiple fashion designers.
5. Aindrila Sharma's inspirations
Aindrila Sharma has said that she wanted to become an actress after seeing veteran Bengali actress Suchitra Sen, whom she considered her idol. She also stated that she admired Prosenjit Chatterjee.