ENTERTAINMENT

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

With the buzz around the ‘VIROSH’ wedding, get inspiration for your own big day and you can follow these simple dos and don’ts. Brides can focus on confidence, smart planning, emotional balance and grooms should stay supportive, groom well and plan for life beyond the wedding.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 26, 2026, 11:27 AM IST

1.Confidence is your best glow

Confidence is your best glow
1

You can focus on self-care, skincare and inner happiness months before the wedding. Confidence will always outshine heavy makeup, so invest in feeling good in your own skin. Don’t stress over unrealistic beauty standards or compare yourself to social media trends, as this can create unnecessary pressure and take away from your natural charm.

2.Plan smart, not stressful

Plan smart, not stressful
2

You can organise your outfits, jewellery and wedding functions in advance to avoid last-minute panic. While planning, you can delegate tasks to trusted family or friends to reduce stress and enjoy the process. Don’t try to control every single detail alone, as it can become overwhelming.

3.Balance emotions and expectations

Balance emotions and expectations
3

You can communicate openly with your partner about expectations from marriage, family life, and the wedding itself to ensure mutual understanding. Don’t stay silent about concerns just to avoid conflict, as unresolved issues can create tension later.

4.Wear light - weight clothes

Wear light - weight clothes
4

Choose light and comfortable outfits for your wedding functions. They keep you cool, make movement easier and help you enjoy every moment without feeling weighed down.

5.Dress the part, stay involved

Dress the part, stay involved
5

You can pay attention to your wedding style, outfit choices and overall look while actively participating in planning. Don’t ignore your partner’s preferences or leave fashion decisions entirely to them coordinating your looks together creates harmony and makes both of you shine on the big day.

6.Grooming matters too

Grooming matters too
6

You can invest time in fitness, skincare, and choosing outfits that reflect your personality to feel confident and show respect for the occasion. Don’t leave styling decisions to the last minute, as rushing can create unnecessary stress and affect your overall presentation.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla first song teaser: Akshay Kumar brings back Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes in Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge - Watch

7.Think beyond the wedding day

Think beyond the wedding day
7

You can discuss long-term goals like career plans, savings, lifestyle choices and family expectations, as marriage is about shared dreams and partnership. Don’t focus only on the wedding celebrations while ignoring the responsibilities and planning needed for life after the big day.

