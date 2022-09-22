Ahead of Chup release, here are 5 must-watch South Indian films of Dulquer Salmaan

Here are five South Indian films starring Dulquer Salmaan that you should revisit before his next Hindi film Chup releases in theatres this Friday.
Son of superstar Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan is a true blue pan-India star as he has worked in critically and commercially acclaimed films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and his primary language Malayalam. As his next Hindi film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, a psychological thriller co-starring Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt, releases in cinemas tomorrow on September 23, we take a look at five of his South Indian movies that you must watch. (All images: Twitter)
1. Ustad Hotel
Dulquer as Faizal aka Faizi, in his second outing, wants to become a chef and works as a cook in his grandfather's small restaurant named Ustad Hotel in this 2012 slice-of-life National Award-winning film. A must-watch for all the foodies!
2. Bangalore Days
This 2014 coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama Bangalore Days can easily be dubbed as the K3G of the Malayalam industry as it features the biggest stars such as Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, and Parvathy, along with Dulquer.
3. O Kadhal Kanmani
The 2015 Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani, directed by Mani Ratnam, is considered one of the best romantic films. Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan's lovely chemistry plus A R Rahman's music are the two major highlights of OK Kanmani.
4. Kurup
Based on the wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup, the 2021 crime thriller Kurup earned more than Rs 100 crore becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. Dulquer was hugely appreciated for his brilliant performance.
5. Sita Ramam
The period romantic drama Sita Ramam pairs Dulquer Salmaan with Mrunal Thakur and their chemistry has been widely loved in this Telugu film released in 2022. Already been called a romantic classic, it is still running in theatres.