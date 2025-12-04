Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025

ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 04, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
1.Aaman Devgan (Azaad)
Aaman marked his debut with the period drama Azaad and instantly caught audiences' attention with his promising performance. Aaman and his simplicity have always won hearts, and it is going to be an interesting watch to see what Aaman has in store for us in 2026.
2.Ahaan Pandey (Saiyaara)
Ahaan Pandey has been the talk of the nation with his outstanding debut in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. Ahaan’s striking screen presence and compelling performance has left an impact on the audiences and the industry. Ahaan Pandey with Saiyaara is the new lover boy in the block.
3.Aneet Padda (Saiyaara)
Aneet Padda has made a permanent place in people’s hearts with her refined acting chops in the Yashraj film Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. She portrayed the complex role with sheer brilliance and perfection, and made her the girl next door that the nation is in love with. Aneet, post the massive success of Saiyaara, has been roped in to play the lead in Dinesh Vijan’s Shakti Shalini, which is a part of the famous Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).
4.Rasha Thadani (Azaad)
Rasha Thadani, who wooed the audience with her terrific dancing skills in the popular track Uyiamma from Azaad. Rasha captured the innocence of her character perfectly on the screen, which impressed the audience. She brought her freshness to the period drama, and her chemistry with Aaman also won hearts, as it reminded us of that wholesomeness and the beautiful nascent stage of falling in love.
5.Aaishvary Thackeray (Nishaanchi)
The talented Aaishvary Thackeray marked his debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi. The revenge drama set in a small town was appreciated by critics and audiences alike, and Aishvary was seen in a double role in his debut film. He won a lot of appreciation for his acting chops that were quite authentic, and he perfectly fit the part in the film.
6.Avneet Kaur (Love in Vietnam)
The gorgeous Avneet Kaur marked her big screen debut with Love in Vietnam. Avneet played a hardcore Punjabi kudi in the film named Simmi, and she made everyone fall in love with her for her bubbliness and that vibrant punch of energy. Audiences are eagerly waiting to watch her in more Bollywood films soon.