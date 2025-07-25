Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara title track breaks records, here are 5 romantic songs that set new benchmarks

1 . Saiyaara: Saiyaara

1

The title track became the first Hindi film song ever to enter Spotify Global Top 50, peaking at #7-8 and logging 3.87 million streams in a single day (3.61M from India). The film also set new records, Rs 21 crore opening day, Rs 83 crore opening weekend and crossing Rs 100 crore in four days.