After Ranveer Singh, Bekaaboo-fame Nikita Ghag breaks the internet with her nude photoshoot; see viral photos

Nikita Ghag has set the internet on fire with her nude photoshoot. Have a look at her sensational photos.
After Ranveer Singh posed nude for the Paper magazine in 2022, Bekaaboo actress Nikita Ghag has now broken the internet as she shared photos from her latest nude photoshoot on Instagram on Friday, August 9.
1. Nikita Ghag nude photoshoot
Actress Nikita Ghag, who has acted in multiple adult shows, is seen covering her modesty with her hand and a beige-coloured coat in the sensational photos from her nude photoshoot. Her bold and hot pictures are now going viral on the internet.
2. Nikita Ghag calls her nude photoshoot "quite elegance"
Nikita Ghag captioned one of the photos as "Quiet elegance overshadows loud fashion", and wrote, "The joy of dressing is an art" for another picture from her nude photoshoot. For the third photo, she simply wrote, "Slaying", and added a fire emoji.
3. Netizens react to Nikita Ghag's bold photos
Nikita Ghag's nude photoshoot has divided the internet. While some netizens have slammed the actress with comments such as, "Don't you have any shame left?", some other have also lauder her with comments such as, "This is so freaking hot."
4. Nikita Ghag web series
Nikita Ghag has acted in multiple adult web series such as Bekaaboo, Ishq Aur Desire, Pyar Ka Bazaar, Nashila Husn, Fuh Se Fantasy, Crimes and Confessions, and Memories of Love. She has also produced a short film named Aanandi.
5. Nikita Ghag takes inspiration from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
In an interview with News18 in April this year, when Nikita was asked how he deals with trolls, she said, "I see that not only me, but even big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who are the most loved actors in the Indian industry, also go through trolling. I don’t think they respond to such comments. I take inspiration from them on how to deal with trolling, and I keep on doing my work without letting it affect me."
6. Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot
Ranveer Singh has broken the internet when he posed nude for the international Paper magazine in 2022. His nude photoshoot has caused multiple controversies, with a few complaints also being filed against the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor.