Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch

Adipurush: Before Adipurush captivated your imagination with their powerful teaser. Team Adipurush visited Lord Rama's temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Let's take a look at the images from their special visit. (Image source: Special arrangement)
1. Team Adipurush seeking blessings of Lord Rama
Here's team Adipurush, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar seeking blessing of Lord Rama before the teaser launch.
2. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon capture the frame
Here's a glance of on-screen Rama and Sita aka Prabhas and Kriti Sanon before the teaser launch.
3. Director Om Raut's second mega directorial
Earlier, director Om Raut entertained the viewers with Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. This will be his second outing with producer Bhushan Kumar.
4. The stellar star cast of Adipurush
Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Lankeshwar Raavan, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana.
5. The grand release of Adipurush
Prabhas and Kriti starrer Adipursh will release in cinemas on January 12, 2023. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.