Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch

Before launching the teaser, the team of Adipurush took the blessings of Lord Rama by visiting the temple of Maryada Purushottam prince at Ayodhya.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 02, 2022, 08:08 PM IST

Adipurush: Before Adipurush captivated your imagination with their powerful teaser. Team Adipurush visited Lord Rama's temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Let's take a look at the images from their special visit. (Image source: Special arrangement)

1. Team Adipurush seeking blessings of Lord Rama

Team Adipurush seeking blessings of Lord Rama
1/5

Here's team Adipurush, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar seeking blessing of Lord Rama before the teaser launch. 

2. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon capture the frame

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon capture the frame
2/5

Here's a glance of on-screen Rama and Sita aka Prabhas and Kriti Sanon before the teaser launch. 

3. Director Om Raut's second mega directorial

Director Om Raut's second mega directorial
3/5

Earlier, director Om Raut entertained the viewers with Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. This will be his second outing with producer Bhushan Kumar. 

4. The stellar star cast of Adipurush

The stellar star cast of Adipurush
4/5

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Lankeshwar Raavan, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana.

5. The grand release of Adipurush

The grand release of Adipurush
5/5

Prabhas and Kriti starrer Adipursh will release in cinemas on January 12, 2023. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

