Adipurush actor Prabhas performs Ravan Dahan at Red Fort on Dussehra

Prabhas, who is starring in the Ramayana-inspired film Adipurush, attended Delhi's largest Ramlila with Om Raut and Arvind Kejriwal on Dussehra,

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 06, 2022, 12:59 AM IST

On the occasion of Dussehra, Prabhas, who is starring in the Ramayana-inspired film Adipurush, attended Delhi's largest Ramlila, organised annually at the historic Red Fort grounds for its iconic celebrations where he was given the honour to perform the Raavan Dahan. (With inputs from ANI)

Take a look:

1. Om Raut, Arvind Kejriwal, Prabhas

Om Raut, Arvind Kejriwal, Prabhas
1/5

For the festivities, which the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee arranged, Prabhas was present along with his Adipurush director Om Raut and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

2. Felicitated with flowers and a scarf

Felicitated with flowers and a scarf
2/5

After the Ramlila organisers felicitated the pan India star with flowers and a scarf, Prabhas held a mace in his hand which he raised up to a loud cheer from the people present there. 

3. Ravan Dahan

Ravan Dahan
3/5

As the Ravan Dahan muhurat approached, Prabhas took the bow and arrow and channelled his inner Lord Ram to fire the shot, marking the start of Ravana Dahan, the final act of the Ramlila on Dussehra.

4. Adipurush teaser

Adipurush teaser
4/5

Meanwhile, ever since the teaser of Prabhas starrer Adipurush has been unveiled, the film and its depiction of Ramayan has been a hot topic of discussion. 

5. Adipurush controversy

Adipurush controversy
5/5

The mythological movie has been slammed widely for its poor VFX and the "misrepresentation" of characters.

