1 . Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan: D’Yavol

Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan launched D’Yavol, a luxury brand making waves in the whisky space. Their flagship product, INCEPTION, is a premium blended Scotch made from eight rare single malts aged up to 12 years. Sourced from top Scottish regions like Speyside, Highland, Lowland, and Island, it offers rich notes of oak spice, dark chocolate, ripe plum, and spiced vanilla. In 2024, it won Best Overall Scotch and Best of Class at the New York World Spirits Competition.