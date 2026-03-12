FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party

From Aishwarya Rai to Orry and more, the Mumbai pre-wedding party brought together stars, socialites and influencers in a stylish celebration full of glamour, smiles and memorable photo moments.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 12, 2026, 06:57 PM IST

1.Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan
1

Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper at the Mumbai pre-wedding party in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. He kept his look simple yet elegant, exuding charm while posing for photos with friends, family and fellow celebrities.

2.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
2

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a glittery golden outfit, perfectly complementing the festive vibe of the evening. She kept her accessories minimal, letting her shimmering attire and radiant smile take centre stage on the red carpet. Her elegance once again captured fans’ attention.

3.Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan
3

Aaradhya Bachchan looked stylish and age-appropriate in a soft-toned chic dress, complementing her parents’ glamorous looks. She smiled for cameras and added a youthful charm to the group photos, showing her growing confidence in public appearances.

4.Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi
4

Socialite Shalini Passi, who hosted and shared the pictures from the event, wore a sparkly evening gown that matched the glamour of the celebration. Her outfit reflected the celebratory mood and coordinated with the stylish ensemble of the other attendees.

5.Orry

Orry
5

Content creator Orry, known for his social media presence, opted for a casual yet stylish look, pairing a sleek blazer with trendy trousers. His ensemble added a relaxed and modern touch to the evening, making him stand out among the celebrities and industry guests.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people go?'

6.Where they are:

Where they are:
6

The party took place in Mumbai, bringing together celebrities, socialites, and influencers for an intimate pre-wedding celebration. The red carpet event included stars from Bollywood and the social scene, with photos shared widely by Shalini Passi, giving fans a glimpse of the festive, glamorous atmosphere.

