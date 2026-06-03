Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages

1 . Aamir Khan set to marry GF Gauri Spratt?

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According to media reports, Aamir Khan is expected to tie the knot with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony on July 5. The couple has not officially confirmed the news yet. Aamir first introduced Gauri during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, revealing that they have known each other for nearly 25 years and had been dating for around 18 months before making their relationship public. If the reports are true, this will be Aamir Khan’s third marriage.