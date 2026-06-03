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Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages

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Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages

Aamir Khan is reportedly set to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5 in an intimate ceremony, according to media reports. Know all about his personal life, net worth and more.

Anshika Pandey | Jun 03, 2026, 06:09 PM IST

1.Aamir Khan set to marry GF Gauri Spratt?

Aamir Khan set to marry GF Gauri Spratt?
1

According to media reports, Aamir Khan is expected to tie the knot with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony on July 5. The couple has not officially confirmed the news yet. Aamir first introduced Gauri during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, revealing that they have known each other for nearly 25 years and had been dating for around 18 months before making their relationship public. If the reports are true, this will be Aamir Khan’s third marriage.

 

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2.Aamir Khan’s marriages:

Aamir Khan’s marriages:
2

Aamir Khan first married Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. They have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, whom he met during the making of Lagaan. The couple welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy in 2011. Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021 after 15 years of marriage, but continue to share a cordial relationship.

3.Family:

Family:
3

Aamir Khan belongs to a well-known film family. His father was producer Tahir Hussain and his mother is Zeenat Hussain. He has a brother, Faisal Khan, and two sisters, Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan. Aamir is a father of three children: Junaid Khan and Ira Khan from his first marriage and Azad Rao Khan from his marriage to Kiran Rao.

 

4.Education:

Education:
4

Aamir Khan studied at J.B. Petit School, St. Anne’s High School, and later completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School in Mahim. He then enrolled at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. However, his growing interest in films and storytelling gradually pulled him away from academics, leading him to pursue a full-time career in acting and filmmaking.

Also read: Ahead of ‘Cocktail 2’ Release: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Tirumala temple with family

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5.Net worth:

Net worth:
5

Aamir Khan’s estimated net worth is around Rs 1,862 crore. He has built his wealth through successful films, production ventures, brand endorsements, and long-term investments, making him one of the richest and most influential actors in the Indian film industry.

 

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