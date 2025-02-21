1 . Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shine at cousin's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. Alia looked stunning in a soft pink sequined saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse and statement necklace. Ranbir complemented her in a sophisticated dark green bandhgala sherwani with white trousers and tan juttis.