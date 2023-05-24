Search icon
Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon was born on September 12, 1994, in Dongjak District, Seoul, South Korea.

  May 24, 2023, 10:34 PM IST

BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoom, who is one of the most talented singers, often inspires us with his powerful messages. BTS ARMY loves him for a  umber of reasons, one being his calm nature.

Today, let's take a look at his journey:

1. Early Life

Kim Nam-joon was born on September 12, 1994, in Dongjak District, Seoul, South Korea. His family moved to Ilsan District, Goyang when he was four or five. He has a younger sister. 

RM learned English by watching the popular show Friends with his mother.

2. Love for hip-hop

RM became interested in hip-hop music after he heard Epik High's Fly at the age of 11 when he was in fifth grade. His school teacher introduced him to American rapper Eminem which first sparked RM's interest in lyricism. 

3. Student Life

As per Wikipedia, as a student, RM had an IQ of 148 and scored in the top 1% of the nation in the university entrance examinations for language, math, foreign language and social studies.

After graduating from Global Cyber University with a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment, RM enrolled at Hanyang Cyber University's Master of Business Administration program in Advertising and Media in March 2019. 

 

4. Meaning of his his name

His name RM stands for 'Rap Monste', he opted for this name during his time as an idol trainee. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2019, RM stated that the name 'could symbolize many things' and 'could have more spectrums to it.' 

5. Career

In 2009, RM auditioned for Big Deal Records, however, he failed the second round after forgetting lyrics. But rapper Sleepy exchanged contact information with RM, whom he later mentioned to Big Hit Entertainment producer Pdogg.

In 2010, Sleepy contacted RM and encouraged him to audition for Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk. 

