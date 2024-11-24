8 . When Rashmika penned special note for a fan

An ardent fan covered 900km to meet Rashmika at her Kodagu home. But she couldn’t meet as she was in Mumbai at that time. Overwhelmed by the fan’s gesture, she tweeted, “Guys it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled super far and have gone home to see me.. Please don’t do something like that.. i feel bad that I didn’t get to meet you I really really hope to meet you one day but for now show me love here.. I’ll be happy! (sic)”