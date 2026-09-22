72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Sep 22, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
1.Kartik Aaryan - Best Actor
Kartik Aaryan received the National Film Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion. In the Kabir Khan film, Kartik essayed the role of India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.
2.Mammootty - Best Actor
Mammootty was also honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance as Kodumon Potti/Chathan in the Malayalam period folk horror film Bramayugam.
3.Yami Gautam - Best Actress
Yami Gautam won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her excellent performance in the political action thriller Article 370. She played the role of NIA officer Zooni Haksar in the film.
4.Aditya Dhar - Best Film
Aditya Dhar is seen accepting the National Award for Best Film for Article 370. Dhar co-produced the film under his banner B62 Studios, along with Jio Studios. Aditya Suhas Jambhale directed Article 370.
5.Randeep Hooda - Best Debut Director
Randeep Hooda won the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, biopic on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda also played Savarkar in the film.
6.Dhanush - Best Tamil Film and Special Mention
Dhanush received two National Film Award honours - first as a director for Best Tamil Film Raayan and second, a Special Mention award for his exceptional leading performance in Captain Miller.
7.Sanjay Mishra - Best Supporting Actor
Sanjay Mishra won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak, the crime thriller based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. The film was led by Bhumi Pednekar and helmed by Pulkit.
8.Anant Nag - Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Legendary actor Anant Nag received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024, India's highest cinematic honour. He became only the second Kannada actor to receive this honour after Dr. Rajkumar.