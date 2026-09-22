FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Bihar - Watch viral video

Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit Bihar

After Salman Khan slammed trolls over body-shaming, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy, chubby, thick, golu'

After Salman slammed trolls, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsPhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

The 72nd National Film Awards 2024 were held in Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 22. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honours to Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty, Dhanush, Randeep Hooda, Aditya Dhar, Anant Nag, and several other winners. Here are the photos from the prestigious ceremony.

Aman Wadhwa | Sep 22, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

1.Kartik Aaryan - Best Actor

Kartik Aaryan - Best Actor
1

Kartik Aaryan received the National Film Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion. In the Kabir Khan film, Kartik essayed the role of India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Advertisement

2.Mammootty - Best Actor

Mammootty - Best Actor
2

Mammootty was also honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance as Kodumon Potti/Chathan in the Malayalam period folk horror film Bramayugam.

3.Yami Gautam - Best Actress

Yami Gautam - Best Actress
3

Yami Gautam won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her excellent performance in the political action thriller Article 370. She played the role of NIA officer Zooni Haksar in the film.

4.Aditya Dhar - Best Film

Aditya Dhar - Best Film
4

Aditya Dhar is seen accepting the National Award for Best Film for Article 370. Dhar co-produced the film under his banner B62 Studios, along with Jio Studios. Aditya Suhas Jambhale directed Article 370.

TRENDING NOW

5.Randeep Hooda - Best Debut Director

Randeep Hooda - Best Debut Director
5

Randeep Hooda won the National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, biopic on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda also played Savarkar in the film.

6.Dhanush - Best Tamil Film and Special Mention

Dhanush - Best Tamil Film and Special Mention
6

Dhanush received two National Film Award honours - first as a director for Best Tamil Film Raayan and second, a Special Mention award for his exceptional leading performance in Captain Miller.

7.Sanjay Mishra - Best Supporting Actor

Sanjay Mishra - Best Supporting Actor
7

Sanjay Mishra won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak, the crime thriller based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case. The film was led by Bhumi Pednekar and helmed by Pulkit.

8.Anant Nag - Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Anant Nag - Dadasaheb Phalke Award
8

Legendary actor Anant Nag received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024, India's highest cinematic honour. He became only the second Kannada actor to receive this honour after Dr. Rajkumar.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying? 53 campus deaths have put alarm bells ringing
Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying?
NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape
NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape
Why was this wide call reversed in final over? India vs Japan controversy explained
Why was this wide call reversed? India vs Japan controversy explained
Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Bihar - Watch viral video
Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit Bihar
After Salman Khan slammed trolls over body-shaming, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy, chubby, thick, golu'
After Salman slammed trolls, Sameera Reddy admits she loves being called 'curvy'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement