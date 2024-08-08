This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

This superstar, 72 years old, is ow the highest paid actor in Asia, beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Salman Khan
Not long ago, the power centre of Asian cinema was in Hong Kong. Superstars like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan were the biggest names to emerge out of the continent worldwide. In the 21st century, that shifted in the favour of Bollywood as the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar gained global popularity. But now, it is a 72-year-old south superstar, who rules the roost as Asia’s highest-paid star.
1. Asia’s highest-paid actor
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is now the highest-paid actor in all of Asia. The actor will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, Rajni’s 171st film as a lead star. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth has charged Rs 280 crore for the film
2. Indian actors’ Rs 250-crore paydays
This trumps Rajinikanth’s Rs 250-crore payday for Jailer and also goes beyond the Rs 275 crore Aamir Khan had earned for Dangal way back in 2016-17
3. India’s highest-paid actors
Shah Rukh Khan also reportedly earned over Rs 200 crore each for Pathaan and Jawan, while Salman reportedly charges around Rs 100-150 crore for his films too
4. Rajinikanth’s fees per film
For the longest time, Rajinikanth only charged an up-front fees for his films. But over the last decade, he has followed in the footsteps of his juniors from Bollywood and split his earnings between fees and profit-sharing
5. How Rajinikanth beat younger stars
Rajinikanth’s fees remains at Rs 100 crore. Add to this the fact that his films are working again (Jailer earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide), it means that Rajni stands to earn over Rs 200 crore from each hit
6. Rajinikanth in Coolie
Coolie, which is set to release in 2025, is Rajini’s 171st film. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Leo fame and has music by Anirudh Ravichander