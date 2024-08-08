Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3101002
HomePhotos

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

This superstar, 72 years old, is ow the highest paid actor in Asia, beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Salman Khan

  • Abhimanyu Mathur
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 08, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Not long ago, the power centre of Asian cinema was in Hong Kong. Superstars like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan were the biggest names to emerge out of the continent worldwide. In the 21st century, that shifted in the favour of Bollywood as the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar gained global popularity. But now, it is a 72-year-old south superstar, who rules the roost as Asia’s highest-paid star.

1. Asia’s highest-paid actor

Asia’s highest-paid actor
1/6

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is now the highest-paid actor in all of Asia. The actor will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, Rajni’s 171st film as a lead star. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth has charged Rs 280 crore for the film

2. Indian actors’ Rs 250-crore paydays

Indian actors’ Rs 250-crore paydays
2/6

This trumps Rajinikanth’s Rs 250-crore payday for Jailer and also goes beyond the Rs 275 crore Aamir Khan had earned for Dangal way back in 2016-17

3. India’s highest-paid actors

India’s highest-paid actors
3/6

Shah Rukh Khan also reportedly earned over Rs 200 crore each for Pathaan and Jawan, while Salman reportedly charges around Rs 100-150 crore for his films too

4. Rajinikanth’s fees per film

Rajinikanth’s fees per film
4/6

For the longest time, Rajinikanth only charged an up-front fees for his films. But over the last decade, he has followed in the footsteps of his juniors from Bollywood and split his earnings between fees and profit-sharing

5. How Rajinikanth beat younger stars

How Rajinikanth beat younger stars
5/6

Rajinikanth’s fees remains at Rs 100 crore. Add to this the fact that his films are working again (Jailer earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide), it means that Rajni stands to earn over Rs 200 crore from each hit

6. Rajinikanth in Coolie

Rajinikanth in Coolie
6/6

Coolie, which is set to release in 2025, is Rajini’s 171st film. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Leo fame and has music by Anirudh Ravichander

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...
This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film
Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...
UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams
This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13: Neeraj Chopra aims for gold, know where to watch live in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews