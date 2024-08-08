This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

Not long ago, the power centre of Asian cinema was in Hong Kong. Superstars like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan were the biggest names to emerge out of the continent worldwide. In the 21st century, that shifted in the favour of Bollywood as the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar gained global popularity. But now, it is a 72-year-old south superstar, who rules the roost as Asia’s highest-paid star.