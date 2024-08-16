Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

From Ponniyin Selvan to Kantara, here's where you watch the National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT.
The 70th National Film Awards, honouring the best films and performances of the Indian films certified in 2022, were announced on August 16, 2024. Ponniyin Selvan, Kantara, Aattam, Brahmastra, Gulmohar, and Uunchai were the major winners. Here's where you watch the award-winning films on OTT.
1. Ponniyin Selvan: I
The Mani Ratman film Ponniyin Selvan I won the most awards, a total of four at the National Film Awards 2024. AR Rahman won Best Background Score, Ravi Varman won Best Cinemtography, Anand Krishnamoorthy won Best Sound Design, and the movie was itself awarded the Best Feature Film in Tamil. The epic historical action drama Tamil film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
2. Aattam
The Malayalam language drama Aattam won the Best Feature Film, Best Editing, and Best Screenplay at the 70th National Film Awards. The Anand Ekarshi directorial can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
3. Kantara
Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor for Kantara and the movie was also named the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The action thriller is streaming in its original language Kannada and dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video. The Hindi dubbed version is available on Netflix.
4. Gulmohar
Gulmohar was named the Best Feature Film in Hindi. Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Special Mention award and Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittela won the Best Dialogue for the film. The family drama is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
5. Thiruchitrambalam
Nithya Menen was named the Best Actress (shared the honour with Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express) and Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan won the Best Choreography award for Thiruchitrambalam. The Tamil romantic comedy is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
6. Uunchai
Uunchai is streaming on ZEE5. Neena Gupta won the Best Supportinng Actress awrad and Sooraj Barjatya was named the Best Director at the 70th National Film Awards.
7. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
The Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was named the Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category. Pritam won the Best Music Director and Arijit Singh won the Best Male Playback Singer for Kesariya. Brahmastra is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.