7 must-watch Korean food dramas that’ll have you ordering ramyeon at midnight

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings

Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...

Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?

How Shibu Soren launched 'dhankatani' movement, which led to establishment of Jharkhand? Ramgarh boy becomes tribals' 'Guruji' as...

This country is offering citizens Rs 25000 a month for..., know what's the scheme

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become only second Indian to achieve this unique record...

Meet Karishma Kotak, model-actress who stole the spotlight after Harshit Tomar proposed to her at WCL finals

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan's gold chain snatched during morning walk in Delhi's high-security zone, writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes legal action after trolls target her son with shocking racist abuse

Man gets creative with old fridge, turns it into..., actor Aparshakti Khurana says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants

In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek

Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru due to...

Another Air India plane takes U-turn, Kolkata-bound flight returns to Bengaluru

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants

In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top

From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change

Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this traditional desi drink

Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this drink

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

7 must-watch Korean food dramas that’ll have you ordering ramyeon at midnight

From sizzling kitchens to soulful meals, these Korean dramas prove that food is more than just sustenance, it’s memory, emotion, and connection. Whether you're in the mood for romance, healing, or culinary adventure, these shows serve it all on a delicious plate.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

1.Gourmet

Gourmet
1

Adapted from the manhwa Sikgaek, Gourmet (2008) follows rival chefs Bong-joo and Sung-chan as they navigate family legacies and a passion for traditional Korean cuisine. The show is rich with cultural flavours, emotional depth, and culinary nostalgia.

Advertisement

2.Pasta

Pasta
2

This delightful 2010 rom-com tells the story of Seo Yoo-kyung, an aspiring chef trying to make her mark in a high-end Italian restaurant. As sparks fly between her and her no-nonsense head chef, the drama blends kitchen chaos with romantic tension.

3.Wok of Love

Wok of Love
3

Set in a small neighborhood Chinese restaurant, this 2018 drama features an ex-star chef, a bankrupt heiress, and quirky gangsters turned foodies. Their lives and recipes intertwine in a sizzling tale of second chances, passion, and wok-fueled romance.

4.Let’s Eat

Let’s Eat
4

Let’s Eat explores the life of a food-loving insurance worker and her neighbours who bond over shared meals. With mouthwatering visuals and relatable urban loneliness, it’s a comforting series that blends food with friendship and healing.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Dinner Mate

Dinner Mate
5

Two strangers agree to meet regularly for dinner, no names, no expectations. What begins as a casual escape from heartbreak turns into a tender romance nourished by shared meals and unspoken understanding. A cozy, emotional feast.

6.My Lovely Sam Soon

My Lovely Sam Soon
6

A timeless classic, this drama follows Kim Sam Soon, a feisty pastry chef navigating love, career, and self-worth. With plenty of cakes, sass, and charm, it redefined K-drama heroines and still remains a fan favorite years later.

7.Chocolate

Chocolate
7

This emotional drama tells the story of a former neurosurgeon and a compassionate chef who reconnect through food and grief. Poetic, heartfelt, and full of soul-warming dishes, Chocolate is a story of love, loss, and healing one meal at a time.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow, here's what happened
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow, here's what happened
This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...
This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,
This is world’s longest car, has helipad, golf course, swimming pool; with over 75 seats, owned by THIS billionaire, not owned by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
This is world’s longest car, has helipad, golf course, swimming pool; with over
BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines, details here
BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines
After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'
Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top paired with black pants
In Pics: Sobhita Dhulipala sets Instagram on fire with her plunging neckline top
From Veere Di Wedding to 2 States: 5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
5 Bollywood weddings that reflect generations of love and change
Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this traditional desi drink
Kiara Advani’s stunning War 2 bikini look? Her nutritionist credits this drink
Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress that left everyone breathless
Malavika Mohanan birthday special: 10 dazzling looks of The Raja Saab actress th
7 must-watch Korean food dramas that’ll have you ordering ramyeon at midnight
7 must-watch Korean food dramas that’ll have you ordering ramyeon at midnight
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE