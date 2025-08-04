7 must-watch Korean food dramas that’ll have you ordering ramyeon at midnight

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
1.Gourmet
Adapted from the manhwa Sikgaek, Gourmet (2008) follows rival chefs Bong-joo and Sung-chan as they navigate family legacies and a passion for traditional Korean cuisine. The show is rich with cultural flavours, emotional depth, and culinary nostalgia.
2.Pasta
This delightful 2010 rom-com tells the story of Seo Yoo-kyung, an aspiring chef trying to make her mark in a high-end Italian restaurant. As sparks fly between her and her no-nonsense head chef, the drama blends kitchen chaos with romantic tension.
3.Wok of Love
Set in a small neighborhood Chinese restaurant, this 2018 drama features an ex-star chef, a bankrupt heiress, and quirky gangsters turned foodies. Their lives and recipes intertwine in a sizzling tale of second chances, passion, and wok-fueled romance.
4.Let’s Eat
Let’s Eat explores the life of a food-loving insurance worker and her neighbours who bond over shared meals. With mouthwatering visuals and relatable urban loneliness, it’s a comforting series that blends food with friendship and healing.
5.Dinner Mate
Two strangers agree to meet regularly for dinner, no names, no expectations. What begins as a casual escape from heartbreak turns into a tender romance nourished by shared meals and unspoken understanding. A cozy, emotional feast.
6.My Lovely Sam Soon
A timeless classic, this drama follows Kim Sam Soon, a feisty pastry chef navigating love, career, and self-worth. With plenty of cakes, sass, and charm, it redefined K-drama heroines and still remains a fan favorite years later.
7.Chocolate
This emotional drama tells the story of a former neurosurgeon and a compassionate chef who reconnect through food and grief. Poetic, heartfelt, and full of soul-warming dishes, Chocolate is a story of love, loss, and healing one meal at a time.