Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'

Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security

SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly

20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore...

India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched in...; top speed will be...; check details

India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards

IND vs ENG: India register narrowest win ever in Tests to level 5-match series against England

Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost

TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'

Pakistan slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, How does it work?

Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security

Meet woman, SPG officer who became 1st female officer in PM Modi's security

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life

7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life

From the Iron Man of India to the charismatic leaders of Tamil Nadu, these seven films delve into the lives of India’s most influential politicians. Through powerful performances and gripping narratives, they reveal the human side of politics; full of ambition, struggle, legacy and leadership.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 04:58 PM IST

1.Sardar (1993)

Sardar (1993)
1

A biographical drama on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, played by Paresh Rawal, Sardar traces Patel’s pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle, the partition, and the unification of princely states. Directed by Ketan Mehta, it captures historical depth and patriotic fervor.

Advertisement

2.Thackeray (2019)

Thackeray (2019)
2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as Bal Thackeray in this Marathi-Hindi biopic, which charts his evolution from a cartoonist to the founder of Shiv Sena. The film portrays political idealism, controversy, and growing influence.

3.Thalaivii (2021)

Thalaivii (2021)
3

Kangana Ranaut plays J. Jayalalithaa in this bilingual biopic directed by A. L. Vijay. The film navigates her cinematic journey, political rise under MGR’s legacy, and eventual emergence as a powerful Tamil Nadu leader.

4.The Accidental Prime Minister (2019)

The Accidental Prime Minister (2019)
4

Based on the memoir by Sanjaya Baru, this political drama portrays Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister during 2004-2014, spotlighting internal Congress dynamics and bureaucratic constraints. Features Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna.

TRENDING NOW

5.Yatra (2018)

Yatra (2018)
5

Mammootty portrays Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in this Telugu-language biopic covering his iconic 900-mile padayatra. The journey shapes his mass appeal, electoral victory, and tragic legacy.

6.PM Narendra Modi (2019)

PM Narendra Modi (2019)
6

Vivek Oberoi stars in this biographical drama that chronicles Narendra Modi's journey from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The film covers key political and personal milestones of his life.

7.Iruvar (1997)

Iruvar (1997)
7

A fictionalised saga inspired by the lives of Tamil Nadu’s MGR, Karunanidhi, and Jayalalithaa. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Iruvar weaves cinema and politics, capturing shifting alliances and personal ambition in Tamil Nadu politics.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee react to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai ki...' | Exclusive
Gurmeet, Debina react to Ranbir, Sai's Ramayana: 'Aasha yehi karte hai..'
Atlee writes emotional 'love letter' to Shah Rukh Khan after he wins National Award for Jawan: 'It’s just my first...'
Atlee writes 'love letter' to Shah Rukh Khan after he wins National Award
Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin's space tourism flight
Who is Arvi Bahal? Indian-American who is set to fly to space on Jeff Bezos’s Bl
Elon Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city, plans expansion to...
Musk's Tesla rival VinFast opens largest India showroom in THIS city
Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over Rs 5000000 after marrying 8 rich men
Who is Sameera Fatima? Nagpur's 'looteri dulhan' arrested for extorting over...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and more Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets
Bollywood actors who are proud owners of luxurious private jets
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE