7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life

Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'
Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security
SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly
20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore...
India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched in...; top speed will be...; check details
India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
IND vs ENG: India register narrowest win ever in Tests to level 5-match series against England
Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost
TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
1.Sardar (1993)
A biographical drama on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, played by Paresh Rawal, Sardar traces Patel’s pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle, the partition, and the unification of princely states. Directed by Ketan Mehta, it captures historical depth and patriotic fervor.
2.Thackeray (2019)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as Bal Thackeray in this Marathi-Hindi biopic, which charts his evolution from a cartoonist to the founder of Shiv Sena. The film portrays political idealism, controversy, and growing influence.
3.Thalaivii (2021)
Kangana Ranaut plays J. Jayalalithaa in this bilingual biopic directed by A. L. Vijay. The film navigates her cinematic journey, political rise under MGR’s legacy, and eventual emergence as a powerful Tamil Nadu leader.
4.The Accidental Prime Minister (2019)
Based on the memoir by Sanjaya Baru, this political drama portrays Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister during 2004-2014, spotlighting internal Congress dynamics and bureaucratic constraints. Features Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna.
5.Yatra (2018)
Mammootty portrays Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in this Telugu-language biopic covering his iconic 900-mile padayatra. The journey shapes his mass appeal, electoral victory, and tragic legacy.
6.PM Narendra Modi (2019)
Vivek Oberoi stars in this biographical drama that chronicles Narendra Modi's journey from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The film covers key political and personal milestones of his life.
7.Iruvar (1997)
A fictionalised saga inspired by the lives of Tamil Nadu’s MGR, Karunanidhi, and Jayalalithaa. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Iruvar weaves cinema and politics, capturing shifting alliances and personal ambition in Tamil Nadu politics.