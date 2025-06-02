7 . Shahid Kapoor and Neelima Azeem

7

Shahid's parents, Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem, are talented actors, but their fame was limited to the television world. Shahid, on the other hand, has had a blockbuster career with films like "Jab We Met," "Kaminey," and "Haider," earning him a Best Actor award at Filmfare.