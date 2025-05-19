1 . Nancy Tyagi in self-designed masterpiece

Nancy Tyagi dazzled once again at the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a self-designed masterpiece. She wore a stunning sea green couture gown with subtle blue undertones, entirely handcrafted with intricate silver sequin embroidery. The silhouette featured a mini sweetheart-neck corset, while rose petal-shaped appliqués along the neckline and hemline added a whimsical yet elegant touch.