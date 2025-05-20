3 . Janhvi Kapoor at GQ Awards in Marc Bouwer Green Satin Gown

For the GQ Awards, Janhvi Kapoor chose a stunning green satin gown by Marc Bouwer. The dress featured bold cut-outs on the torso, shoulders, and waist, with crisscrossed straps at the back and dramatic floor-sweeping trails. She paired the gown with bronze eyelids, bold eyeliner, and nude matte lips, completing the look with beachy waves.