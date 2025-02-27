1 . Aamir Khan

Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan began his education at JB Petit School for pre-primary, then attended St Anne's High School, Bandra, until eighth grade. He completed ninth and tenth grades at Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, and later finished twelfth grade at Narsee Monjee College in Mumbai but did not pursue further studies.

A former state-level tennis champion, Aamir Khan has built an impressive fortune. As per GQ India, his net worth is Rs 1,862 crore. According to Forbes, he charges between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore per film.