Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3003448
HomePhotos

5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is an internet sensation. Here are five occasions in which she nailed desi looks.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 18, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who has appeared in multiple films and television serials such as Luv Ka The End, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, and Hichki, gained nationwide fame after she appeared in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress keeps sharing her glamourous photos on her Instagram account and here are five such instances when she burned up the internet in ethnic outfits.

1. Jannat Zubair shines in saree

Jannat Zubair shines in saree
1/5

Jannat Zubair made her acting debut with Star One's medical drama Dill Mill Gayye in 2010.

2. Jannat Zubair sizzles in lehenga-choli

Jannat Zubair sizzles in lehenga-choli
2/5

The 21-year-old actress gained recognition as a child actor in the Colors TV show Phulwa in 2011.

3. Jannat Zubair's most recent film release

Jannat Zubair's most recent film release
3/5

Jannat Zubair made her debut in Punjabi cinema with Kulche Chole, which was released on November 11.

4. Jannat Zubair's social media presence

Jannat Zubair's social media presence
4/5

Jannat Zubair Rahmani has a huge social media presence with over 45 million followers on Instagram.

 

5. Jannat Zubair is 'chota packet bada dhamaka'

Jannat Zubair is 'chota packet bada dhamaka'
5/5

Seeing her extraordinary performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rohit Shetty gave her this nickname.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Highway to Chandu Champion: 5 underrated gems from Sajid Nadiadwala
In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral
Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch
Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET-PG 2024, scheduled for tomorrow, postponed, fresh date to be announced soon
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews