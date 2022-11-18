5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is an internet sensation. Here are five occasions in which she nailed desi looks.
Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who has appeared in multiple films and television serials such as Luv Ka The End, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, and Hichki, gained nationwide fame after she appeared in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress keeps sharing her glamourous photos on her Instagram account and here are five such instances when she burned up the internet in ethnic outfits.
1. Jannat Zubair shines in saree
Jannat Zubair made her acting debut with Star One's medical drama Dill Mill Gayye in 2010.
2. Jannat Zubair sizzles in lehenga-choli
The 21-year-old actress gained recognition as a child actor in the Colors TV show Phulwa in 2011.
3. Jannat Zubair's most recent film release
Jannat Zubair made her debut in Punjabi cinema with Kulche Chole, which was released on November 11.
4. Jannat Zubair's social media presence
Jannat Zubair Rahmani has a huge social media presence with over 45 million followers on Instagram.
5. Jannat Zubair is 'chota packet bada dhamaka'
Seeing her extraordinary performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rohit Shetty gave her this nickname.