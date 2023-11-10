Search icon
5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

From J-Hope breaking dowing seeing his family's message to V talking about being bullied by a friend, let's take a look:

  • DNA Web Team
  • Nov 10, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

BTS members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V, enjoy a huge fan following. Today, we will talk about their 5 most emotional moment that left their fans teary-eyed.

From J-Hope breaking dowing seeing his family's message to V talking about being bullied by a friend, let's take a look:

 

1. BTS’ during the 2018 MAMA

Everyone got emotional when Jin said, "We had a hard time mentally during the beginning of this year. While talking with each other, we even thought about disbanding."



2. When Suga bowed down to his parents

Suga's heartfelt moment came to light when he bowed down to express gratitude and respect to his parents. He was seen crying while at the concert.



3. RM’s speech atfinal Speak Yourself concert

Everyone got emotional when RM said, "Though Love Yourself: Speak Yourself ends here, the journey, the path, to finding how to love ourselves doesn’t. In the future too, let’s hold hands and figure out how to love ourselves together. All right?" at Speak Yourself concert.



4. V sharing his story

V shared a story in which he disclosed that he was bullied by a friend. Recounting the incident, V revealed that this friend had invited him to a birthday party, but purposefully gave him the wrong address to bully him.



5. Birthday surprise on J-Hope's birthday

J-Hope couldn't hold back his tears when he saw his parents surprise message on his birthday, He got emotional seeing his father.



