5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

The Nutraceutical Market: An In-depth analysis of India and the International Market

Little Pepe, Memecoin-Focused L2 Network, Ends 9th Presale Stage Weeks Early: How to Buy LILPEPE

After Trump's tariffs on India, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'Will give advice to PM Modi on...'

China's BIG statement on 'abuse of tariffs' by Donald Trump against India, says, 'Using them as weapons...'

'We need a senior batter': Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam's return to Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025

After punishing India for doing business with Russia, Trump attempts to woo Putin, Will he discuss business ties with Moscow?

US senator's SHARP jibe at Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India: 'Trump's tariff tantrums risk...'

Centre withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025 after six months due to...; new bill to be tabled on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lea

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos

These directors didn’t just craft cinematic magic behind the camera, they joined the action too! From musical cameos to clever narrative roles, these appearances add an extra layer of fun for fans and show how creatively involved filmmakers can be in their stories.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 01:07 PM IST

1.Amar Kaushik in Stree 2

Amar Kaushik in Stree 2
1

Amar Kaushik makes a surprise appearance in Stree 2 during the energetic 'Aaj Ki Raat' song. Seen dancing alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and the cast, the director adds his own quirky charm to the dance number, making it a fun moment for eagle-eyed viewers.

Advertisement

2.Atlee in Jawan

Atlee in Jawan
2

In his Bollywood debut Jawan, Atlee joins Shah Rukh Khan in the chartbuster 'Zinda Banda.' His cameo is brief but memorable, as he matches steps with the superstar in a high-energy sequence that thrilled fans across the country.

3.Ayan Mukerji in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukerji in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
3

Ayan Mukerji makes not one but two blink-and-miss appearances in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He’s first seen pouring drinks during the 'Badtameez Dil' party, and later, sitting next to Ranbir Kapoor during a nostalgic moment when the actor sings an old classic.

 

4.Anurag Basu in Ludo

Anurag Basu in Ludo
4

Anurag Basu features as the mysterious narrator in Ludo, dressed as Yamraj, the god of death. Guiding the criss-crossing narratives, his presence adds a surreal and symbolic touch, making the film’s storytelling even more layered.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om

Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om
5

Farah Khan kicks off Om Shanti Om with a fun cameo. In a comedic scene, she appears on a film set, arguing with Shah Rukh Khan’s character. It’s a playful moment that sets the tone for the film’s larger-than-life vibe.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84, actor paid tribute to her at FI screening, his words were...
Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt, passes away at 84
Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam
Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam
Viral Qatal girl Revati Mahurkarr on cracking Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is for outsiders: 'There will be people who..' | Exclusive
Viral Qatal girl Revati on Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is..
Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened
Over 1000 flights in US cancelled due to..., know what exactly happened
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE