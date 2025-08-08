5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
1.Amar Kaushik in Stree 2
Amar Kaushik makes a surprise appearance in Stree 2 during the energetic 'Aaj Ki Raat' song. Seen dancing alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and the cast, the director adds his own quirky charm to the dance number, making it a fun moment for eagle-eyed viewers.
2.Atlee in Jawan
In his Bollywood debut Jawan, Atlee joins Shah Rukh Khan in the chartbuster 'Zinda Banda.' His cameo is brief but memorable, as he matches steps with the superstar in a high-energy sequence that thrilled fans across the country.
3.Ayan Mukerji in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ayan Mukerji makes not one but two blink-and-miss appearances in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He’s first seen pouring drinks during the 'Badtameez Dil' party, and later, sitting next to Ranbir Kapoor during a nostalgic moment when the actor sings an old classic.
4.Anurag Basu in Ludo
Anurag Basu features as the mysterious narrator in Ludo, dressed as Yamraj, the god of death. Guiding the criss-crossing narratives, his presence adds a surreal and symbolic touch, making the film’s storytelling even more layered.
5.Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om
Farah Khan kicks off Om Shanti Om with a fun cameo. In a comedic scene, she appears on a film set, arguing with Shah Rukh Khan’s character. It’s a playful moment that sets the tone for the film’s larger-than-life vibe.