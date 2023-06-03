Search icon
5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Tridha Choudhury, who gained fame after appearing in Bobby Deol-starrer crime drama Aashram, keeps sharing her sexy and bold photos on Instagram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 03, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

Tridha Choudhury, who has starred in Bengali and Telugu films and appeared in a couple of famous OTT shows including Aashram, is known to set the internet on fire through her drool-worthy photos.

1. Tridha Choudhury in Maldives

Tridha Choudhury in Maldives
1/5

Tridha recently travelled to the Maldives and broke the internet with this sizzling picture.

2. Tridha Choudhury in yellow bikini

Tridha Choudhury in yellow bikini
2/5

Tridha sports a yellow bikini in these seductive photos that will surely make your jaws drop.

3. Tridha Choudhury in London

Tridha Choudhury in London
3/5

Tridha dropped these sultry pictures on her Instagram as a throwback to her London vacation.

4. Tridha Choudhury OTT shows

Tridha Choudhury OTT shows
4/5

Tridha has acted in the web series Aashram, Bandish Bandits, and The Chargesheet among others.

5. Tridha Choudhury social media presence

Tridha Choudhury social media presence
5/5

Tridha regularly treats her more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram with her sexy photos.

