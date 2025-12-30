FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

Raihan Vadra, grandson of Sonia Gandhi and nephew of Rahul Gandhi, is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. Their engagement marks a joyful new chapter for both families. Know 5 facts about Aviva Baig.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 30, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

1.Engaged to Raihan Vadra

Engaged to Raihan Vadra
1

Aviva Baig is soon to marry Raihan Vadra, the grandson of Sonia Gandhi and the nephew of Rahul Gandhi. The engagement has been embraced as a delightful new phase in their lives.

2.Traveller

Traveller
2

Aviva loves exploring new places. She considers the trips not only for fun but also within the scope of immersing herself in other cultures, traditions and foods. A great deal of her travel fascination is her character's adventurous and inquiring side.

3.National-level football player

National-level football player
3

Aviva is a gifted sportswoman and is the one who has played for India in football at a national level. She is disciplined, determined and knows how to get along with others, the qualities she has developed through her commitment to sports.

4.Lives in Delhi

Lives in Delhi
4

Aviva and the family live in Delhi. The city’s rich culture, lifestyle and lively social scene, which match her active and artistic lifestyle, are all things she enjoys.

Also read: Raihan Vadra–Aviva Baig Love Story: Sonia Gandhi’s grandson, Rahul Gandhi's nephew engaged to long-time girlfriend, see pics

5.Foodie

Foodie
5

Food is her passion, and she enjoys tasting various kinds of food, from street food to luxury dining. Through her love for food, the fun-loving and experimental side of her character is revealed.

