5 things to know about Raihan Vadra’s fiancee, Priyanka Gandhi’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law Aviva Baig

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 30, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
1.Engaged to Raihan Vadra
Aviva Baig is soon to marry Raihan Vadra, the grandson of Sonia Gandhi and the nephew of Rahul Gandhi. The engagement has been embraced as a delightful new phase in their lives.
2.Traveller
Aviva loves exploring new places. She considers the trips not only for fun but also within the scope of immersing herself in other cultures, traditions and foods. A great deal of her travel fascination is her character's adventurous and inquiring side.
3.National-level football player
Aviva is a gifted sportswoman and is the one who has played for India in football at a national level. She is disciplined, determined and knows how to get along with others, the qualities she has developed through her commitment to sports.
4.Lives in Delhi
Aviva and the family live in Delhi. The city’s rich culture, lifestyle and lively social scene, which match her active and artistic lifestyle, are all things she enjoys.
5.Foodie
Food is her passion, and she enjoys tasting various kinds of food, from street food to luxury dining. Through her love for food, the fun-loving and experimental side of her character is revealed.