ENTERTAINMENT

5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to set the screens ablaze with Coolie. Here are five compelling reasons why this film is more than just a movie; it’s a moment in history.

DNA Web Desk | Aug 11, 2025, 04:05 PM IST

1.Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj reunite after 38 years

Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj reunite after 38 years
1

One of the biggest highlights of Coolie is the legendary reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj, who last shared screen space in Mr. Bharath (1986). After nearly four decades, two powerhouses of Tamil cinema are back together, promising crackling chemistry, nostalgia, and intense face-offs. For fans of vintage Tamil cinema, this is a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic moment.

2.Shot in IMAX – A visual powerhouse

Shot in IMAX – A visual powerhouse
2

Coolie isn't just a mass entertainer; it's a visual spectacle. With portions of the film shot using IMAX technology, audiences can expect a grand, immersive experience unlike anything seen before in a Rajinikanth film. Be it high-octane action, larger-than-life frames, or jaw-dropping set pieces, this film is designed for the big screen in every sense.

3.Aamir Khan's Tamil debut

Aamir Khan's Tamil debut
3

Adding a national appeal to the film, Coolie marks Aamir Khan’s debut in Tamil cinema. Known for his impeccable choice of scripts and transformative performances, Aamir stepping into Lokesh’s universe alongside Rajinikanth is reason enough to witness the magic unfold. Expect something fresh, unexpected, and deeply impactful.

4.Celebrating 50 glorious years of Rajinikanth

Celebrating 50 glorious years of Rajinikanth
4

Coolie is more than just a movie – it’s a celebration of Rajinikanth’s 50 legendary years in Indian cinema, releasing on August 14th, 2025. From being a bus conductor to becoming a demi-god of cinema, Thalaivar’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. What better way to honour his golden milestone than with an explosive, fan-feast film crafted by one of today’s most exciting directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj.

5.First-ever collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj

First-ever collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj
5

Coolie marks the maiden collaboration between superstar Rajinikanth and master storyteller Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh’s stylised world-building and Rajini’s unmatched screen presence promise a massy-meets-modern narrative packed with action, swag, and substance. This union is set to ignite screens like never before.

