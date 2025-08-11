5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience

Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Aug 11, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
1.Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj reunite after 38 years
One of the biggest highlights of Coolie is the legendary reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj, who last shared screen space in Mr. Bharath (1986). After nearly four decades, two powerhouses of Tamil cinema are back together, promising crackling chemistry, nostalgia, and intense face-offs. For fans of vintage Tamil cinema, this is a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic moment.
2.Shot in IMAX – A visual powerhouse
Coolie isn't just a mass entertainer; it's a visual spectacle. With portions of the film shot using IMAX technology, audiences can expect a grand, immersive experience unlike anything seen before in a Rajinikanth film. Be it high-octane action, larger-than-life frames, or jaw-dropping set pieces, this film is designed for the big screen in every sense.
3.Aamir Khan's Tamil debut
Adding a national appeal to the film, Coolie marks Aamir Khan’s debut in Tamil cinema. Known for his impeccable choice of scripts and transformative performances, Aamir stepping into Lokesh’s universe alongside Rajinikanth is reason enough to witness the magic unfold. Expect something fresh, unexpected, and deeply impactful.
4.Celebrating 50 glorious years of Rajinikanth
Coolie is more than just a movie – it’s a celebration of Rajinikanth’s 50 legendary years in Indian cinema, releasing on August 14th, 2025. From being a bus conductor to becoming a demi-god of cinema, Thalaivar’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. What better way to honour his golden milestone than with an explosive, fan-feast film crafted by one of today’s most exciting directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj.
5.First-ever collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj
Coolie marks the maiden collaboration between superstar Rajinikanth and master storyteller Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh’s stylised world-building and Rajini’s unmatched screen presence promise a massy-meets-modern narrative packed with action, swag, and substance. This union is set to ignite screens like never before.