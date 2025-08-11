5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience

4 . Celebrating 50 glorious years of Rajinikanth

Coolie is more than just a movie – it’s a celebration of Rajinikanth’s 50 legendary years in Indian cinema, releasing on August 14th, 2025. From being a bus conductor to becoming a demi-god of cinema, Thalaivar’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. What better way to honour his golden milestone than with an explosive, fan-feast film crafted by one of today’s most exciting directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj.