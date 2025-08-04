Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

These five unforgettable fashion films, from Delhi’s elite circles to New York’s glam streets, sparked style obsessions and inspired countless wardrobes. Each movie celebrated fashion as a form of identity and storytelling.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 04, 2025, 05:21 PM IST

1.Aisha (2010)

Aisha (2010)
1

Set in Delhi’s posh social scene, Aisha starring Sonam Kapoor showcased luxe Indian fashion with a Western twist. From dreamy lehengas to high-end designer dresses, it became a fashion bible for many young Indians.

2.Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
2

Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look; little black dress, pearls, and oversized sunglasses, revolutionised elegance. This film set a lasting benchmark for classic Hollywood style that still influences designers and stylists today.

 

3.Fashion (2008)

Fashion (2008)
3

Starring Priyanka Chopra, this Bollywood drama captured the highs and lows of the fashion world. It gave a glimpse into the Indian modelling industry and brought bold runway looks and backstage drama into mainstream cinema.

4.The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
4

Anne Hathaway’s transformation under Meryl Streep’s stylish but icy editor became a symbol of fashion awakening. From Chanel boots to couture coats, this movie celebrated the power of dressing well in a competitive world.

5.Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)
5

Isla Fisher’s quirky fashionista character made mismatched prints and wild accessories totally cool. Her shopping adventures glamorised retail therapy and made fashion feel fearless, fun, and relatable.

