1 . Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

1

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, under their production banner Tiger Baby Films, have delivered a range of impactful and critically acclaimed projects. Some of the notable ones include Made in Heaven, a web series that explores the complexities of Indian weddings and modern relationships, and Dahaad, a gripping crime thriller directed by Reema Kagti that earned widespread praise for its storytelling and performances. They also produced The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, which brought a vibrant and youthful take on the iconic comic series. Additionally, they have worked on Lust Stories 2, contributing a bold and layered narrative to the anthology format. Together, their body of work reflects a strong, evolving voice in contemporary Indian storytelling.