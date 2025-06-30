3 . Masaba Gupta’s moon and white lotus

On October 11, 2024, fashion designer and influencer Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Misra welcomed their first child. A full-bloomed white lotus against a moonlit sky was featured in their official baby announcement, which they shared a day later. Along with the caption, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day," the post featured a cute first photo of their daughter Matara's foot. 11. 10. 2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.”