5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | May 05, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
1.Jana Nayagan leak:
Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan reportedly faced CBFC objections over strong political dialogues and sensitive scenes ahead of its release in January. The film was sent for revision multiple times, the release was delayed and the makers even approached the court for certification clearance. In April, the emtire film was leaked online, just ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.
2.Karur Stampede incident:
On September 27, 2025, a political rally in Karur led by Vijay’s TVK saw a crowd surge that caused a stampede, killing 40 people and injuring many. Questions were raised over crowd management, with police and witnesses blaming poor planning and overcrowding. Vijay also faced criticism over his absence at the scene.
3.Divorce from wife Sangeetha:
In 2026, reports said Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce, alleging extramarital affair and stating she had been living separately from Vijay for around two years. The move marked a major personal setback in his family life.
4.Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan:
Vijay’s long-standing rumours with Trisha Krishnan resurfaced after Leo (2023) and public appearances together. Their earlier collaborations, like Ghilli and Chennai Express-era hits, kept speculation alive, though nothing has been confirmed.
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5.Vijay's son dropped his father's name:
Reports suggested Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, distanced himself during the family dispute, unfollowing his father on social media and reportedly dropping his surname initials. This was seen as a sign of growing family strain.