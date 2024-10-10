2 . Hum

2

Hum is a 1991 Hindi-language action crime film directed by Mukul S. Anand, featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, and others. At the 37th Filmfare Awards, the film received 7 nominations and won 4 awards, including Best Actor for Amitabh Bachchan and Best Choreographer for Chinni Prakash for the song "Jumma Chumma De De." It was the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 1991 and inspired the Tamil cult hit Baashha