2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 21, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
1.Priyanka Chopra
She shared a series of throwback photos from 2016, including her first appearance at the Oscars and moments where she met world leaders. She described 2016 as a very important year in her career, as it marked her rising global recognition and international success.
2.Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi shared some throwback selfies and videos from 2016, and she had a little laugh about her awkward stage back then. Besides that, she pointed out the drastic change in her fashion and confidence over the years, thus giving the public a peek into her pre-debut period.
3.Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt posted honest and behind-the-scenes pictures from her 2016 movies. With these memories, she took a glance at her improvement as an actress and at her evolution in the film industry since that time.
4.Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday posted some amusing childhood photos and throwback pictures with her buddies from 2016. The photos were clicked when she was not a star yet, thus giving the public a peek into her life, just before the dazzle and glamour.
5.Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from the year 2016, which captured some of the intimate moments of her pregnancy. She emphasised that this period was a very special and emotional one in her life, where she was able to manage her professional obligations as well as her personal joy.
Also read: Nora Fatehi slams chaotic AFCON final, backs Morocco, calls out ‘unethical, diabolical’ behaviour
6.Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia posted throwback pics from 2016, revealing the making of Baahubali moments and happy family snapshots. The actress considered the year as special, consisting of professional accomplishments and personal happiness.