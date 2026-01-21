FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

The viral trend '2026 is the new 2016' has celebrities and fans sharing throwback photos from 2016. Stars from Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia have posted old memories, behind-the-scenes moments and fun selfies. The trend celebrates how life and careers have changed over the past 10 years.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 21, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

1.Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra
1

She shared a series of throwback photos from 2016, including her first appearance at the Oscars and moments where she met world leaders. She described 2016 as a very important year in her career, as it marked her rising global recognition and international success.

2.Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
2

Janhvi shared some throwback selfies and videos from 2016, and she had a little laugh about her awkward stage back then. Besides that, she pointed out the drastic change in her fashion and confidence over the years, thus giving the public a peek into her pre-debut period.

3.Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
3

Alia Bhatt posted honest and behind-the-scenes pictures from her 2016 movies. With these memories, she took a glance at her improvement as an actress and at her evolution in the film industry since that time.

4.Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
4

Ananya Panday posted some amusing childhood photos and throwback pictures with her buddies from 2016. The photos were clicked when she was not a star yet, thus giving the public a peek into her life, just before the dazzle and glamour.

5.Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan
5

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from the year 2016, which captured some of the intimate moments of her pregnancy. She emphasised that this period was a very special and emotional one in her life, where she was able to manage her professional obligations as well as her personal joy.

6.Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia
6

Tamannaah Bhatia posted throwback pics from 2016, revealing the making of Baahubali moments and happy family snapshots. The actress considered the year as special, consisting of professional accomplishments and personal happiness.

