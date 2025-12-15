2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films

5 . Ramayana:

Nitesh Tiwari is set to rewrite the rules of India to rewrite the rules of Indian cinema with his upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, a two-part epic saga starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey. The film is touted to be one of the most costly films ever made in Indian Cinema. The first glimpse teaser of the film has inspired awe and wonder among fans, with some hailing it as a new dawn in Indian storytelling. Every frame of the trailer spills perfection and was made even more impactful with the stirring background given by the legendary AR Rahman, along with Hans Zimmer. ARR's music weaves effortlessly through the visuals, raising the emotional and spirit of the film.