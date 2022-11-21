Search icon
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix

Here are the top trending movies and series on Netflix India this week.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 21, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

From the Spanish teen drama Elite to the Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan starrer GodFather, here are the most trending OTT releases on Netflix India this week.

1. 1899

1899
1/5

1899, the German epic period mystery-science fiction series, has been created by the husband-wife duo who also made the superhit German science-fiction series 1899. There is a huge buzz for the new show, whose first season started streaming on November 17.

2. Elite

Elite
2/5

The sixth season of the Spanish teen drama Elite began streaming on the OTT platform Netflix on November 18. Seeing the huge popularity of the series, it is being adapted into India as Class.

3. GodFather

GodFather
3/5

The official remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer starring Mohanlal, the Telugu film led by Chiranjeevi with Salman Khan in a crucial cameo began streaming on November 19.

4. Kumari

Kumari
4/5

The Malayalam language mythological fantasy film, starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shine Tom Chacko, and Surabhi Lakshmi among others, arrived on Netflix on November 18 and is among the top trending releases.

 

5. Dhokha Round D Corner

Dhokha Round D Corner
5/5

Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Khushalii Kumar, and Darshan Kumaar, the suspense thriller Dhokha Round D Corner received mostly negative reviews on its release and started streaming on Netflix from November 18.

From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
