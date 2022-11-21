1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix

Here are the top trending movies and series on Netflix India this week.
From the Spanish teen drama Elite to the Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan starrer GodFather, here are the most trending OTT releases on Netflix India this week.
1. 1899
1899, the German epic period mystery-science fiction series, has been created by the husband-wife duo who also made the superhit German science-fiction series 1899. There is a huge buzz for the new show, whose first season started streaming on November 17.
2. Elite
The sixth season of the Spanish teen drama Elite began streaming on the OTT platform Netflix on November 18. Seeing the huge popularity of the series, it is being adapted into India as Class.
3. GodFather
The official remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer starring Mohanlal, the Telugu film led by Chiranjeevi with Salman Khan in a crucial cameo began streaming on November 19.
4. Kumari
The Malayalam language mythological fantasy film, starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shine Tom Chacko, and Surabhi Lakshmi among others, arrived on Netflix on November 18 and is among the top trending releases.
5. Dhokha Round D Corner
Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Khushalii Kumar, and Darshan Kumaar, the suspense thriller Dhokha Round D Corner received mostly negative reviews on its release and started streaming on Netflix from November 18.