17 years of Yash: From backstage theatre worker to actor-producer, a look at KGF star's journey

3 . Strategic pause and the unconventional path

3

Following the mammoth success of KGF, Yash took an unpredictable step: he didn't announce any new projects for over 18 months. This decision was seen as a considerable risk in an industry where major successes are typically followed by back-to-back announcements of big ventures and associations with top directors.

However, he was driven by the goal to make films that will represent Indian cinema on a global level. Yash took the industry by surprise by announcing his next film, Toxic, with director Geetu Mohandas, who has won major international critical acclaim for her films. This association of a box-office powerhouse like Yash with a critically acclaimed director was unexpected, signaling a rare combination of mainstream scale with arthouse sensibilities. He followed this up by choosing to play the role of Ravana in Ramayana. What makes this move particularly noteworthy is his decision to portray Ravana, a complex and layered character rarely taken up by superstars, especially at the peak of stardom. While most actors gravitate toward traditionally heroic roles in such projects, Yash has opted for a more challenging and unconventional path, further solidifying his reputation for defying industry norms.