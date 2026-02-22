14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons

Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Feb 22, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
1.Jeetu Bhaiya — Kota Factory
The mentor every student wished for. Calm, wise and deeply empathetic, Jeetu Bhaiya became a symbol of guidance and support for India’s youth navigating academic pressure.
Why iconic: The ultimate mentor figure for an entire generation of aspirants.
2.Abhishek Tripathi — Panchayat
The reluctant engineering graduate who becomes a Panchayat secretary in Phulera and slowly finds purpose in village life. His journey from frustration to belonging resonated deeply.
Why iconic: Represented urban youth discovering small-town India.
3.Binod — The Viral TVF Meme
A simple YouTube comment that became a nationwide meme phenomenon. “Binod” showed TVF’s massive influence on internet culture.
Why iconic: One of India’s biggest viral pop culture moments.
4.The Mishra Family — Gullak
Santosh, Shanti, Annu and Aman Mishra embody the warmth, chaos and love of the Indian middle-class household.
Why iconic: The most relatable portrayal of everyday family life.
5.Naveen Bansal — Pitchers
The young professional who quits his job to build a startup became a voice for India’s entrepreneurial generation.
Why iconic: Captured the spirit of India’s startup dream.
6.Jitu — Permanent Roommates
The charming NRI navigating commitment and relationships in one of India’s earliest web series.
Why iconic: Helped define modern romance in digital storytelling.
7.Tanya — Permanent Roommates
Independent, practical and strong-willed, Tanya represented modern urban relationships with refreshing honesty.
Why iconic: A realistic and relatable modern female protagonist.
8.SK Sir — Kota Factory
Strict yet compassionate, SK Sir reflected the reality of India’s intense coaching culture.
Why iconic: A believable portrayal of India’s academic system.
9.Brij Bhushan Dubey (Pradhan Ji) — Panchayat
The well-meaning and simple village head, whose innocence and humour won hearts nationwide.
Why iconic: Embodied rural charm and authenticity.
10.Prahlad Pandey — Panchayat
A deeply emotional and sincere character whose personal journey added powerful emotional depth to the show.
Why iconic: One of TVF’s most emotionally moving characters.
11.Sandeep Bhaiya — Aspirants
A character defined by perseverance, sacrifice and quiet resilience.
Why iconic: Inspired countless UPSC aspirants across the country.
12.Abhilash Sharma — Aspirants
Ambitious and focused, Abhilash’s journey reflected the pressures and emotional realities of competitive exams.
Why iconic: Represented ambition and the cost of chasing dreams.
13.Chandan — Tripling
The confused yet lovable sibling navigating relationships, identity and life choices.
Why iconic: Captured millennial struggles and family dynamics.
14.Piyush Prajapati — Cubicles
The young corporate employee is facing first-job challenges, workplace pressure and adult responsibilities.
Why iconic: Represented India’s young corporate workforce.
From Jeetu Bhaiya’s wisdom to the Mishra family’s warmth and Abhishek Tripathi’s journey in Phulera, TVF’s characters have always felt real, relatable and deeply human, turning stories into shared cultural experiences.