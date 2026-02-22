FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed

Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured

T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener

NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam dates, steps to apply

India-US interim trade talks rescheduled following Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump’s global tariffs

Indian-origin lawyer hits out at Donald Trump’s 15% global tariffs, calls move unlawful

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how she deals with trolls: 'Being blocked doesn't mean you affected me, it just means...'

Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district

Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener

T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by

NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam dates, steps to apply

NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam da

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons

TVF celebrates 14 years of creating iconic, relatable characters from Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory to Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat, who became cultural touchstones for India’s youth, families and internet audiences.

DNA Web Desk | Feb 22, 2026, 05:34 PM IST

1.Jeetu Bhaiya — Kota Factory

Jeetu Bhaiya — Kota Factory
1

The mentor every student wished for. Calm, wise and deeply empathetic, Jeetu Bhaiya became a symbol of guidance and support for India’s youth navigating academic pressure.

Why iconic: The ultimate mentor figure for an entire generation of aspirants.

Advertisement

2.Abhishek Tripathi — Panchayat

Abhishek Tripathi — Panchayat
2

The reluctant engineering graduate who becomes a Panchayat secretary in Phulera and slowly finds purpose in village life. His journey from frustration to belonging resonated deeply.

Why iconic: Represented urban youth discovering small-town India.

3.Binod — The Viral TVF Meme

Binod — The Viral TVF Meme
3

A simple YouTube comment that became a nationwide meme phenomenon. “Binod” showed TVF’s massive influence on internet culture.

Why iconic: One of India’s biggest viral pop culture moments.

4.The Mishra Family — Gullak

The Mishra Family — Gullak
4

Santosh, Shanti, Annu and Aman Mishra embody the warmth, chaos and love of the Indian middle-class household.

Why iconic: The most relatable portrayal of everyday family life.

TRENDING NOW

5.Naveen Bansal — Pitchers

Naveen Bansal — Pitchers
5

The young professional who quits his job to build a startup became a voice for India’s entrepreneurial generation.

Why iconic: Captured the spirit of India’s startup dream.

6.Jitu — Permanent Roommates

Jitu — Permanent Roommates
6

The charming NRI navigating commitment and relationships in one of India’s earliest web series.

Why iconic: Helped define modern romance in digital storytelling.

7.Tanya — Permanent Roommates

Tanya — Permanent Roommates
7

Independent, practical and strong-willed, Tanya represented modern urban relationships with refreshing honesty.

Why iconic: A realistic and relatable modern female protagonist.

8.SK Sir — Kota Factory

SK Sir — Kota Factory
8

Strict yet compassionate, SK Sir reflected the reality of India’s intense coaching culture.

Why iconic: A believable portrayal of India’s academic system.

9.Brij Bhushan Dubey (Pradhan Ji) — Panchayat

Brij Bhushan Dubey (Pradhan Ji) — Panchayat
9

The well-meaning and simple village head, whose innocence and humour won hearts nationwide.

Why iconic: Embodied rural charm and authenticity.

10.Prahlad Pandey — Panchayat

Prahlad Pandey — Panchayat
10

A deeply emotional and sincere character whose personal journey added powerful emotional depth to the show.

Why iconic: One of TVF’s most emotionally moving characters.

11.Sandeep Bhaiya — Aspirants

Sandeep Bhaiya — Aspirants
11

A character defined by perseverance, sacrifice and quiet resilience.

Why iconic: Inspired countless UPSC aspirants across the country.

12.Abhilash Sharma — Aspirants

Abhilash Sharma — Aspirants
12

Ambitious and focused, Abhilash’s journey reflected the pressures and emotional realities of competitive exams.

Why iconic: Represented ambition and the cost of chasing dreams.

13.Chandan — Tripling

Chandan — Tripling
13

The confused yet lovable sibling navigating relationships, identity and life choices.

Why iconic: Captured millennial struggles and family dynamics.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu bashes South industry for 'embarrassing' demands: 'Often asked to wear padded bra'

14.Piyush Prajapati — Cubicles

Piyush Prajapati — Cubicles
14

The young corporate employee is facing first-job challenges, workplace pressure and adult responsibilities.

Why iconic: Represented India’s young corporate workforce.

From Jeetu Bhaiya’s wisdom to the Mishra family’s warmth and Abhishek Tripathi’s journey in Phulera, TVF’s characters have always felt real, relatable and deeply human, turning stories into shared cultural experiences.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler of arrested module reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed
Bangladesh-based Lashkar-e-Taiba handler reportedly linked to Hafiz Saeed
Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car collision in Jubilee Hills; 3 injured
Hyderabad: Rs 4 crore Ferrari loses control, causes multi-car crash, 3 injured
T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by 51 runs in Super 8 opener
T20 World Cup 2026: Philip Salt, Will Jacks shine as England thrash Sri Lanka by
NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam dates, steps to apply
NEET MDS 2026: Application form to be released soon at nbe.edu.in; check exam da
India-US interim trade talks rescheduled following Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump’s global tariffs
India-US interim trade talks rescheduled amid Supreme Court ruling on tariffs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement