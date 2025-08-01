12th Fail, Jawan, Animal, Ullozhukku, Parking, Sam Bahadur: Where to watch 71st National Awards 2025-winning films on OTT

India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges', expresses commitment to take relationship...
ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Aug 01, 2025, 08:46 PM IST
1.12th Fail
Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail won two National Film Awards - Best Feature Film and Best Actor to Vikrant Massey, which he shared with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan. Based on the life of the IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, the highly acclaimed biographical drama also became a sleeper hit in 2023. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
2.Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan won his first ever National Film Award for Jawan and shared it with Vikrant Massey for Jawan. Shilpa Rao also won the Best Female Playback Singer for Chaleya for the Atlee-directed action thriller, that minted over Rs 1100 crore worldwide and is among the highest-grossing Indian films. Jawan is streaming on Netflix.
3.Animal
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal also won three National Film Awards for Best Sound Design to Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan, Best Music Director (Background Score) to Harshvardhan Rameshwar, and Special Mention for Re-recording Mixer to MR Rajakrishnan. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film is streaming on Netflix.
4.Sam Bahadur
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur won three National Film Awards for Best Makeup to Shrikant Desai, Best Costume Designer to Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir, and Nidhhi Gambhir, and Best Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer is available on ZEE5.
5.Parking
The Tamil-language thriller drama Parking is streaming on JioHotstar. It won three National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor to MS Bhaskar, Best Screenplay to Ramkumar Balakrishnan, and Best Tamil Film.
6.Ullozhukku
The Malayalam-language drama film Ullozhukku won two National Film Awards for Best Malayalam Film and Best Supporting Actress to Urvashi. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.