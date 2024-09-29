10 thirst trap pics of Rashmika Mandhana

Here are ten stunning pictures of Rashmika Mandanna that showcase her charm and talent.
Rashmika Mandanna is a popular Indian actor known as "India's crush." She primarily works in the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries and gained Bollywood offers after the success of Pushpa: The Rise. She has starred in notable films like Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and Sita Ramam. Coming from a non-filmy background in a small town in Karnataka, she has made a name for herself in multiple film industries. Here are ten stunning pictures of Rashmika Mandanna that showcase her charm and talent.
1. Rashmika Mandanna: The Nation's Crush
With multiple hits across Sandalwood, Tollywood, and Kollywood, Rashmika has gained immense popularity, especially after her role in Pushpa: The Rise. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra.
2. Triple Major Graduate
Rashmika holds a triple major degree in English Literature, Psychology, and Journalism from M. S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Bengaluru, showcasing her dedication to education alongside her acting career.
3. Modeling Beginnings
In 2014, Rashmika won Clean and Clear's Fresh Face competition during her college years, which led to her being cast in her first film, Kirik Party.
4. Filmfare Nomination
Her first Filmfare nomination came for Best Actress in the Kannada film Chamak. Following success in Sandalwood, she made her Telugu debut with Chalo in 2018.
5. Engagement to Rakshit Shetty
Rashmika got engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in a private ceremony. However, they parted ways in 2018 due to compatibility issues.
6. Awareness Photoshoot
She participated in a viral photoshoot near Bellandur Lake to raise awareness about water pollution, showcasing her commitment to environmental causes.
7. Pet Lover
Rashmika is a devoted pet lover, often spending her free time with her puppies and her younger sister, Shiman, in her hometown of Virajpet.
8. Bankable Star
In a short span, Rashmika has received several prestigious awards, including the SIIMA Award for Best Debut Actress and a Filmfare Award for her role in Geetha Govindam.
9. Collaborations with Industry Stars
She has worked with many established actors in the Telugu film industry, solidifying her status as a bankable star.