10 thirst trap pics of Rashmika Mandhana

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular Indian actor known as "India's crush." She primarily works in the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries and gained Bollywood offers after the success of Pushpa: The Rise. She has starred in notable films like Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and Sita Ramam. Coming from a non-filmy background in a small town in Karnataka, she has made a name for herself in multiple film industries. Here are ten stunning pictures of Rashmika Mandanna that showcase her charm and talent.