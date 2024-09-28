10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

You all know her for her powerhouse acting province, but Anushka Shetty is irresistibly charming, and these photos will prove it.
Anushka Shetty, known for her captivating screen presence, and powerful performances in Arundhati, the Baahubali franchise, and Rudhramadevi is born stunner. Today we will show 10 photos of Shetty that will leave you in awe of magnetic beauty.
1. When Anushka Shetty made her fans skip heartbeat
This is the photo from her iconic character of Devasena from Baahuabli 2: The Conclusion. No wonder why Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas) looked so smitten by her beauty.
2. Red-hot Anushka Shetty
You cannot take your eyes off Anushka Shetty as she looks sizzling hot in this red saree.
3. Anushka Shetty can turn anything pleasant
Even a spooky environment can look pleasant, thanks to the captivating beauty of Anushka Shetty.
4. Anushka Shetty's black beauty avatar
Here's a sexy and stylish look of Anushka Shetty from the movie Billa.
5. 'Sarvagun sampanna' Anushka Shetty
This photo of Anushka Shetty has left her followers amazed. A fan called her "Sarvagun sampanna". Another fan called her, "goddess". One of the netizens wrote, "Anushka is a natural beauty."
6. Anushka Shetty looks sexy in bright yellow saree
This photo has set new fashion goals, as Anushka looks sizzling hot in this bright yellow saree.
7. Anushka Shetty 'adorably cute' avatar
Anushka shared this look from her hit rom-com, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, on her Instagram. Several fans lauded her performance, and called her 'adorably cute'.
8. Anushka Shetty's sultry avatar
Do we need anything to describe this hotness? Anushka is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this photo.
9. 'Traditional queen' Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty shared this photo on her Instagram and her fans went gaga over her look. A few of her dedicated fans declared her 'traditional queen'.
10. Anushka Shetty's latest project
On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Her upcoming films include Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer and Ghaati.
