Zayn Malik opens up about Gigi Hadid, daughter: ‘Trying to be a good example’

Zayn Malik and American model Gigi Hadid dated each other for around six years, and they have a daughter together, Khai Hadid Malik. The couple parted ways in October 2021.

British singer Zayn Malik, who is gearing up for the release of his new album soon, recently graced Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper. Speaking during the interview, Zayn Malik ended up talking about his personal life, leaving his fans surprised. For those unaware, Zayn Malik is someone who prefers to keep his personal life away from the limelight. During the interaction, he spoke about Gigi Hadid and their daughter Khai Hadid Malik. This is the first time the singer has talked about these two. The teaser of the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy Podcast is doing the rounds on social media.

Zayn Malik wants to set a good example for daughter

During the podcast, Zayn Malik spoke about his new role as a father and even opened up about his bond with his daughter, Khai Hadid Malik. He was quoted as saying, "Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her. That's why I'm even doing this interview, you know?”

Zayn Malik added, "I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, My dad's doing this. I keep being told I'm telling dad jokes. And I'm leaning into it. I'm just like, It's OK. It's cool."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship timeline

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reportedly started dating in 2015 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Khai Hadid Malik, in September 2020. However, the couple parted ways in October 2021. As per reports, their relationship ended after the singer allegedly harassed Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid. Nevertheless, despite their differences, they continue to co-parent their daughter, Khai.

Zayn Malik was reported to be dating singer Selena Gomez after ending his relationship with Gigi Hadid. Although, now it is being suggested that the couple has also parted ways.

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid is believed to be dating the Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a couple of months now.