Mahesh Babu’s Saturday workout is making us tired

Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his much-awaited drama, Guntur Kaaram. (Credits: Instagram)

An essential aspect of an actor’s job is staying fit. Most actors often share glimpses of their workout routines on social media for their fans. Recently, South superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to showcase his intense workout session. He shared a video and captioned it, He captioned the post, “My Saturday Sizzle Set!! With my favorite skill-mill finisher.... 1-minute landmine press... 1-minute kettlebell swings... 1-minute skill-mill run!! How many sets can you do???" Mahesh Babu’s dedication to his fitness serves as an inspiration to his millions of fans. By sharing glimpses of his workout sessions, he encourages others to prioritize their health and well-being.

As soon as Mahesh Babu's post was up, it quickly garnered attention and admiration from his followers, including his wife, Namrata Shirodkar. She expressed her admiration by leaving fire emojis in the comment section.

Not only did Mahesh Babu’s significant other react to the post, but his sister-in-law, Shilpa Shirodkar, too, appreciated his commitment to fitness.

Watch the video:

Netizens react to Mahesh Babu's post

As expected, netizens flooded the comment section with reactions.

One of Mahesh Babu's fans wrote, "All the PAN Indian stars and Global stars make a way for Super Star Mahesh Babu... He is coming to rule the Box Office like never before.”

Another user commented, "That running style is not change...still in pokiri vibe."

A third user said, “HE IS SETTING SOCIAL MEDIA ON FIRE WTHH THISS.”

Appreciating the actor’s fitness, a fan wrote, "Your squat is me standing."

Mahesh Babu at Dil Raju's son's birthday bash

Recently, Mahesh Babu was spotted at the birthday celebration of producer Dil Raju’s son. He arrived at the event with his daughter Sitara. The father and daughter duo was seen twinning in white at the birthday bash.

Mahesh Babu's next, Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu is currently busy with his much-awaited drama, Guntur Kaaram. The film is being made under the direction of Trivikram. The project, which has been in news ever since its inception, is set for release next year. There have been several changes in the cast and crew of Gundur Kaaram, increasing the hype for the drama.

Over and above this, Mahesh Babu has also joined hands with RRR director SS Rajamouli for a movie that’s tentatively titled, SSMB29. Touted to be an African jungle adventure drama, the movie is officially expected to be launched on protagonist Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9. The makers are eyeing to release the film by 2025.