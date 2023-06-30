Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram surprise for fans: A throwback video that every foodie can relate to — WATCH

Bhumi Pednekar spotted with rumoured beau Yash Kataria. (Credits: Instagram)

Indulging in foodie desires is a universal human phenomenon, and celebrities from the film industry are no exception. Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently showcased her culinary adventures on Instagram, treating her followers to a delightful throwback video. In the clip, the actress could be seen at a restaurant, taking a look at the menu and ordering an array of dishes, such as vada, ghee roast masala and idli. This video is proof of the actress’ love for food. Bhumi captioned the post, "What are you craving rn? #throwbackthursday." Several Insta users reacted to the post with cute comments like, 'Petoooo'. Meanwhile, another netizen penned, "Masala dosa bhi".

Bhumi Pednekar’s culinary adventure resonates deeply with fans, as they can relate to similar experiences. The post serves as a reminder that food connects us all, transcending boundaries.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram feed has a range of such delightful moments, capturing not only her professional life but also personal experiences. By giving her followers a peek into her everyday life, Bhumi effortlessly connects with them.

Check the video here:

Bhumi Pednekar spotted with rumoured beau Yash Kataria

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria at the airport. The two walked up to their cars separately but the paparazzi later captured them sitting in the same car. While Bhumi Pednekar opted for a casual black hoodie and track pants, Yash Kataria was seen in a white t-shirt. The latest clip went viral on social media.

Bhumi Pednekar is presently on holiday. She has also been posting glimpses of her vacation on Instagram. However, it is not clear if she is traveling alone, or with her rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria.

Bhumi Pednekar’s kissing clip

A few months ago, a video of Bhumi Pednekar from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception had taken the internet by storm. The actress was seen kissing a man in the clip. While her bodyguards tried very hard to shield her, the paparazzi managed to capture the moment. Bhumi Pednekar was accompanied by Yash Kataria at the event. According to reports, the two were constantly together at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception.

As Bhumi Pednekar sat inside her car, Yash Kataria reached out to her for a kiss. However, neither of them have confirmed the relationship.

Bhumi Pednekar’s professional commitments

Bhumi Pednekar's line-up includes movies such as Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, and Meri Patni Ka Remake, among others.