Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt to get married on this date

Krishna Bhatt and beau Vedant Sarda got engaged in December 2022.

Krishna Bhatt, daughter of Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, is set to tie the knot with beau Vedant Sarda on June 11.

Speaking to ETimes, Krishna Bhatt confirmed the news, saying, “We had decided that we would get married in June and as luck would have it the film (1920: Horrors Of The Heart) is also getting released in June. So, as papa says, I have two marriages happening at the same time. One with the love of my life and the other one with my audience.”

Krishna got engaged to Vedant in December 2022. Sharing sneak peeks from the engagement ceremony, Vikram wrote on his Instagram handle, “Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away. In the words from the #fiddlerontheroof -

Is this the little girl I carried

Is this the little boy at play?

I don't remember growing older

When did they?

When did she get to be a beauty

When did he grow to be so tall?

Wasn't it yesterday when they were small?

Sunrise, sunset

Sunrise, sunset

Swiftly flow the days

Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers

Blossoming even as we gaze

Sunrise, sunset

Sunrise, sunset

Swiftly fly the years

One season following another

Laiden with happiness and tears.”

While the bride-to-be did not disclose the wedding venue, she was quoted saying that it will be a proper wedding as she is a big fan of traditions. Their wedding is most likely to be held in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, spilling the beans on how and when she met Vedant, Krishna said the couple met one year ago, and it was love at first sight. She said, “Our one year anniversary is our wedding day.”

She also added that ever since they met, they knew they would end up together.

Krishna Bhatt’s Directorial: ‘1920: Horrors Of The Heart’

Krishna Bhatt has not one but two reasons to celebrate as her directorial venture “1920: Horrors Of The Heart” is set to release on June 23. Financed by Vikram Bhatt, the script of the movie has been written by Mahesh Bhatt. The fifth film of the 1920 series will feature Avika Gor and Rahul Dev in lead roles.

Talking about the technical crew, the songs and background score have been provided by Puneet Dixit. Prakash Kutty and Kuldeep Mehan are on board the team as the cinematographer and editor. respectively.

The story revolves around a girl who walks into a world of darkness for revenge. However, she ends up becoming the victim of her own revenge.