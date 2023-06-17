Vijay Varma points out commonality with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, Bollywood’s newest couple, continue to captivate everyone with their adorable chemistry. While speculations of them dating did the rounds for quite some time, they officially confirmed their relationship recently. In a recent interview, Tamannaah candidly discussed her love life. Now, during another interaction with ETimes, Vijay Varma mentioned the common ground he shared with Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma on Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma has had a string of successful projects in the recent past. His last appearance in the critically acclaimed web series, Dahaad, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah, has further solidified his position in the industry. It seems the actor is having a great time on the personal front, too. Opening up on his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma was quoted saying that he is in a happy space right now where there is a lot of love in his life.

Over and above this, the actor also mentioned the commonality between him and the Baahubali actress. He revealed that both of them have had an interesting journey. He said, “I am from Hyderabad and came to Mumbai to work while she is from Mumbai and went to Hyderabad to work. So that is our trajectory…we both left our cities and moved to other cities for work."

Tamannaah Bhatia on Vijay Varma as an actor

Tamannaah Bhatia recently admitted that she admires Vijay Varma as an actor. She said, “We are just people. I am a really simple person and I am attracted to someone who is very simple. He is brilliant at what he does. He is someone I really look up to as an actor and his journey as an actor for me is literally like should be really spoken about and celebrated. His journey is incredible. He is finally receiving the accolades he deserves.”

About Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen in the much-anticipated web series, Lust Stories 2. While the first season of the anthology turned out to be a massive success, Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 29.